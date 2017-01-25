Shooting Victim Fends Off Masked Gunmen With Machete

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) – Authorities say a man was who shot by three masked suspects near the downtown Grand Rapids campus of Grand Valley State University defended himself with a machete before he was injured.

The incident unfolded around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday on Gold Avenue and Fulton Street, near GVSU’s Pew Campus along the Grand River.

Police say the victim heard a knock at his front door and was confronted by three masked suspects. He tried to defend himself with a machete before he was shot multiple times, according to police.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment; police say his wounds are non-life threatening.

At this time, it’s not known if any of the suspects were injured during the confrontation. The suspects were described only as three subjects wearing masks.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.