The Snack Attack: I Finally Found A Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar [TASTE TEST]

I’ve been looking for the Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar since it was announced last year that Milk’s Favorite Cookie was getting frisky with a candy bar. Last weekend I finally found one — and I mean one, it was the last one on the shelf — what luck!

This candy bar is MASSIVE at a whopping 10.5 ounces and just over 10 inches long. To put that in perspective, a regular size Hershey bar is 1.55 ounces and about 5.5 inches long, a Snickers bar is 2.07 ounces, and a bag of M&Ms is 1.59 ounces.

The candy bar features a layer of crunchy Oreo cookies between two layers of rich vanilla creme filling, coated in European Milka chocolate. In case you aren’t familiar, Milka is one of the most popular chocolate brands in the world — and it’s delicious. It’s so much creamier and richer than what we know as American chocolate. Just trust me on this one.

Review: Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar

Appearance: This thing is gigantic and is definitely meant to be shared. It has 36 individual breakaway pieces each stamped with the Milka logo. I’m not sure you can even call this thing a candy bar, it’s more like a candy slab. Once you break it open, you can clearly see the layers. It starts with a thick milk chocolate base, a layer of vanilla creme, the Oreo cookie, and another layer of vanilla creme topped with more chocolate. Each piece breaks apart with a distinctive crunch. If you want a crunchier piece, go for one in the middle. But if you want a piece with more creme filling and chocolate, go for an edge piece.

Taste: Let’s break it down first, starting with the chocolate. Milka stays true to the phrase “melt-in-your mouth,” which is what happens as soon as this thing makes it past the lips. The chocolate is super creamy with just the right amount of sweetness. Now on to the creme. I have to be honest, I thought this was going to be the exact same creme filling of an Oreo, but thankfully it’s not (and I say that because the Oreo filling is super sweet, and I thought that might make this baby a little hard to handle). The creme itself is more like a decadent truffle filling, smooth with the slight taste of vanilla. And finally, the Oreo wafer. I had to do a little bit of surgery to get this wafer extracted, and yes in case you were wondering, because I was skeptical too, these are actual Oreo wafers — complete with their signature design, taste and everything.

Put it all together and what do you have? PERFECTION! The texture combination is spot on, with a bit of snap from the chocolate, the creaminess of the creme filling and the crunchiness of the cookie. And the flavor profile, while not super complex, is absolutely satisfying; the cookie adds enough of that slightly bitter cocoa flavor to even out the sweetness of the creme. It’s really everything you could ask of a candy bar, that is unless you’re after the chewiness of caramel or something.

Pros: The size is easy to portion — grab a lot or just a bite-size square if you need a sweet little boost. Plus you can share with friends, and chocolate is always sweeter when you share. The taste — odds are you’ve imagined what an Oreo would taste like as a candy bar. I promise you, this candy bar will live up to your expectations, my friend!

Cons: The size is a little too much — yes, I like things supersized as much as the next person but you shouldn’t need a resealable container to eat a candy bar.

Rating: 8 out of 10

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.