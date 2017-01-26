Family Pleads For Tips In Death Of “Ma” In Detroit Hit-And-Run

DETROIT (WWJ) – A hefty cash reward is on the table as the family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash pleads for help to solve the case.

Police say it happened at 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, after 58-year-old Anne Water, who was known as “Ma,” left a Valero Gas station on Detroit’s west side.

As she crossed W. Grand Boulevard at Linwood headed north, she was hit by a vehicle. The unidentified driver didn’t stop, but kept going east on Grand Blvd.

Police said Water was taken to Henry Ford Hospital where she died in the emergency room.

The driver remained at large on Thursday. Initial reports said the suspect vehicle might be a black sedan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 or information that leads to an arrest. If the tip comes in before midnight on Jan. 26, $1,000 will be added — bringing the total reward to $3,500.

Anyone who knows anything about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, all tips and information through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.