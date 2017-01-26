Family Pleads For Tips In Death Of “Ma” In Detroit Hit-And-Run

January 26, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: detroit, hit and run

DETROIT (WWJ) – A hefty cash reward is on the table as the family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash pleads for help to solve the case.

Police say it happened at 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, after 58-year-old Anne Water, who was known as “Ma,” left a Valero Gas station on Detroit’s west side.

As she crossed W. Grand Boulevard at Linwood headed north, she was hit by a vehicle. The unidentified driver didn’t stop, but kept going east on Grand Blvd.

Police said Water was taken to Henry Ford Hospital where she died in the emergency room.

The driver remained at large on Thursday. Initial reports said the suspect vehicle might be a black sedan.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 or information that leads to an arrest. If the tip comes in before midnight on Jan. 26, $1,000 will be added — bringing the total reward to $3,500.

Anyone who knows anything about this case should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, all tips and information through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia