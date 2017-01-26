Fiat Chrysler: Trump Proposals ‘Positive’ If All Implemented

January 26, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, sergio marchionne

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne says President Donald Trump’s proposals would be “overall positive” for his company’s bottom line — but it’s hard to say for sure until it’s clear which ones will be implemented.

Marchionne said Thursday during a conference call that “the sum of all of them is positive.”

“There’s no doubt that the full delivery of the set of financial and the set of economic parameters that President Trump has raised are overall positive for FCA,” said Marchionne.

But he added that he was “unsure about what part of this package will get rolled out.”

Trump urged auto executives in a meeting Tuesday to make more cars in the U.S. His proposals include a 35 percent import tax that could disrupt current production arrangements but he has also talked about slashing corporate taxes and regulation.

