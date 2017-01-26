Fiat Chrysler Workers Expected To Get $5,000 Profit-Sharing Checks

DETROIT (WWJ) – A big year for Fiat Chrysler means bigger profit sharing checks for the rank and file.
Eligible line workers at Fiat Chrysler will get profit sharing checks of $5,000, on average, following another record year for the automaker.
Fiat Chrysler made $2.7 billion in earnings last year. The profit sharing checks are based on what they did in North America, where they made the bulk of their profits.
The $5,000 payment is about $1,000 more than workers got last year. That payment is expected to be made on February 17.
WWJ Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert will be reporting live this morning from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn as the company releases their earning statement.