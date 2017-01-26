Fiat Chrysler Workers Expected To Get $5,000 Profit-Sharing Checks

January 26, 2017 6:31 AM By Jeff Gilbert

DETROIT (WWJ) – A big year for Fiat Chrysler means bigger profit sharing checks for the rank and file.

Eligible line workers at Fiat Chrysler will get profit sharing checks of $5,000, on average, following another record year for the automaker.

Fiat Chrysler made $2.7 billion in earnings last year. The profit sharing checks are based on what they did in North America, where they made the bulk of their profits.

The $5,000 payment is about $1,000 more than workers got last year. That payment is expected to be made on February 17.

WWJ Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert will be reporting live this morning from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn as the company releases their earning statement.

More from Jeff Gilbert
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia