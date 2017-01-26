Greg Frey Joins Michigan Football Staff As Tackles And Tight Ends Coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Thursday (Jan. 26) the hiring of Greg Frey as the Wolverines’ tackles and tight ends coach and run game coordinator. Third-year assistant coach Jay Harbaugh will shift over and work with the running backs while continuing his work with the special teams. Frey was a member of the Michigan coaching staff from 2008-10, mentoring the offensive line.

“We are excited to welcome Greg back to the Michigan football program and University community,” said Harbaugh. “Coach Frey has a proven track record of success; his character, work ethic and dedication are at the highest level. Greg has also been outstanding at developing NFL talent at the offensive line and running back positions, and his knowledge of run game principles will undoubtedly benefit our offense. We are eager to have Greg, his wife Andrea and their four boys join our football family.”

“It is an honor and privilege to be able to return to the University of Michigan,” said Frey. “I am humbled and excited about this opportunity to work with Coach Jim Harbaugh, one of the leading minds in all of football, while joining an amazing staff that he has assembled at Michigan. I look forward to watching our student-athletes develop as great men, students and athletes. I’m ready to get to work representing this University and football program.”

Frey returns to Ann Arbor after spending six years at Indiana University (2011-16). A 2015 Broyles Award nominee, Frey mentored the offensive line during his time in Bloomington. He added the role of assistant head coach in 2016 after serving as co-offensive coordinator (2014-15) and run game coordinator (2012-13) with the Hoosiers.

Frey developed the Hoosiers’ offensive line into the most efficient in school history. Two-time All-American right guard Dan Feeney and left tackle Jason Spriggs, who was the Hoosiers’ first Outland Trophy semifinalist, became the fifth and sixth offensive lineman in school history to earn first-team All-American honors. Spriggs was a second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Frey has coached more than 20 student-athletes that have reached the NFL through the draft or free agency, including five players at Indiana. In addition, Frey has mentored 20 all-conference honorees in his career.

During his first stint at Michigan, Frey helped build an offensive line that paved the way for a school record and Big Ten-leading 6,353 offensive yards in 2010. The Wolverines had a balanced offense in 2010, gaining 250.2 passing yards per game and 238.5 rushing yards per contest.

Frey coached All-Big Ten and NFL players David Molk, Patrick Omameh and Taylor Lewan, Stephen Schilling and Michael Schofield at Michigan. Lewan was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In addition, Molk won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s most outstanding center.

Frey spent the 2007 season mentoring the offensive line at West Virginia. While in Morgantown, he coached an offensive line led by Walter Camp All-American Ryan Stanchek and All-Big East first-team performer Greg Isdaner.

Frey helped launch South Florida’s football program, serving as a graduate assistant in the team’s first years of existence (1996-98). He received a full-time position leading the Bulls’ defensive line during the 1999 season and then moved to the opposite side of the ball, working with the offensive linemen for seven seasons (2000-06).

A native of Clearwater, Fla., Frey is a 1996 graduate of Florida State University (1996). He was a three-year letterman for the Seminoles and was a member of Bobby Bowden’s national championship team in 1992, defeating Nebraska in the 1993 Orange Bowl. He gained bowl victories in the 1992 Cotton Bowl, the 1995 Sugar Bowl and three Orange Bowls (1993, 1994 and 1996).

Frey was part of four straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship teams (1992-95) and the team compiled a 31-1 league mark during his playing career. He posted a four-year record of 43-5-1, with four consecutive top four finishes in the national polls.

Frey and his wife, Andrea, have four sons: Bryce, Alex, Cameron and Drew.