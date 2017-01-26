Happy Birthday Michigan! The State Is 180-Years-Old

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Happy 180th birthday to Michigan.
A birthday celebration takes place Thursday, the anniversary of Michigan’s admission into the Union on Jan. 26, 1837 as the 26th state.
Gov. Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Attorney General Bill Schuette and other top elected state officials are holding a ceremony in the Capitol building in Lansing.
The event is being called “The Turnaround” celebration because 180 represents the number of degrees needed to turn something around. Johnson’s office says Michigan has reinvented itself throughout its history in the face of numerous challenges.
