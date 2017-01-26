ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Authorities have shut down a section of I-75 in Royal Oak after two semi trucks collided with each other, creating havoc for morning commuters.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-75 just north of the I-696 interchange. MDOT’s Diane Cross says the crash left fuel spilling out onto the freeway, creating a HAZMAT situation.

Serious tanker collision causes shutdown NB I-75 just north of I-696. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/QhiSL9Njde — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) January 26, 2017

As a result, the northbound lanes of I-75 will remain closed to traffic as crews clean up the mess.

Traffic is backed up for at least five miles; the crash is also impacting ramp traffic from I-696. Cross suggests using Woodward or other north-south routes to get around the problem.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

