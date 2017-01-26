Macomb County Roads Worker Hospitalized After Electric Shock On The Job

ARMADA (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating after a road worker was shocked by electricity Thursday morning.

The 13-year employee of the Macomb County Department of Roads was one of the crew members installing guardrails along Armada Center Road in Armada, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says workers were using a large boom truck to move the guardrails when the accident occurred.

“We’re still trying to whether the boom got too close to the wire or if the boom actually touched the wires, but at some point electricity was sent from the wires down the truck where an employee was gathering some equipment…” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

Wickersham said the worker’s fellow employees jumped into action, knocked him away from the truck, and gave him CPR until the ambulance arrived.

The victim, a 38 years old Mount Clemens man, was injured by the electric charge. He was last listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

DTE and the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also investigating the incident.

The injured man’s name was not released.