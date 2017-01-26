CBS62[1]
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Transgender Woman Following Sex Act

January 26, 2017 8:20 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is facing life in prison for attempted murder and weapons charges in the shooting of a transgender woman he allegedly paid for sex earlier this month.

The case against 26-year-old Jason Hogan is being handled in part by the Fair Michigan Justice Project, a program that aids police and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons.

It’s alleged that on  January 13, Hogan met the victim and arranged to pay for sexual activity in the back of his car. After performing a sex act, Hogan allegedly shot the victim in the face with a 9mm Ruger handgun. The victim escaped from Hogan, and sought treatment for her injury at a nearby hospital.

Hogan was taken into custody on Jan. 22 and arraigned on Jan. 24. He’s charged with assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, along with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, which is punishable by two years in prison.

Hogan remains held on a $250,000 bond ahead of a probable cause conference on Jan. 31, followed by a preliminary exam on Feb. 6.

According to project officials, trans people face employment discrimination that is allowed under state law, leading some to resort to sex work in order to survive, which puts them at extreme risk.

“This case highlights the mortal danger faced by transgender individuals in Michigan,” Fair Michigan Director of Transgender Outreach Julisa Abad said in a statement. “It is incredibly encouraging to know that The Fair Michigan Justice Project, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Detroit Police Department have stated, in no uncertain terms, that violence against the trans community is unacceptable under any circumstances and that these agencies stand ready to aggressively prosecute these brutal crimes committed.”

