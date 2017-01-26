CBS62[1]
NBL Basketball Player Has Eye Pop Out During Play [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

January 26, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Akil Mitchell, NBL

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Every time I hear a friend tell me they got hurt playing rec league sports, I just shake my head in disbelief. There are plenty of injuries day in and out in professional sports but these guys play once a week and think they can avoid injury.

Which now brings me to a story out of the National Basketball League. Akil Mitchell, who is a forward for the New Zealand Breakers, suffered one of the more gruesome injuries you will ever see in professional sports.

Mitchell was poked in the eye and his left eye came out of its socket.

According to ESPN.com:

“The early reports are very positive that the injury is not as serious as first feared,” Boucher told journalists.

“Akil’s immediate recovery has been such that he is being released to return home, but will undergo further medical tests tomorrow.

“This is obviously the best possible news after what was a frightening situation.”

Mitchell actually showed a sense of humor about the entire situation with a tweet.

This isn’t the first time I have seen a player’s eye pop out of its socket during a game.

Former Villanova guard Allen Ray had his eye pop out during a game.

