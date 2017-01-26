NBL Basketball Player Has Eye Pop Out During Play [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Every time I hear a friend tell me they got hurt playing rec league sports, I just shake my head in disbelief. There are plenty of injuries day in and out in professional sports but these guys play once a week and think they can avoid injury.

Which now brings me to a story out of the National Basketball League. Akil Mitchell, who is a forward for the New Zealand Breakers, suffered one of the more gruesome injuries you will ever see in professional sports.

Mitchell was poked in the eye and his left eye came out of its socket.

New Zealand Breakers' American import Akil Mitchell's eye comes out of it's socket during a game [NSFL] https://t.co/h5vXI1eEbd #NBA — All Ball (@allballapp) January 26, 2017

According to ESPN.com:

“The early reports are very positive that the injury is not as serious as first feared,” Boucher told journalists. “Akil’s immediate recovery has been such that he is being released to return home, but will undergo further medical tests tomorrow. “This is obviously the best possible news after what was a frightening situation.”

Our thoughts are with Akil Mitchell following a terrible eye injury. We will update once we know more. The game will resume in 2mins 🙏 — NBL (@NBL) January 26, 2017

Mitchell actually showed a sense of humor about the entire situation with a tweet.

👀… too soon? Lol thanks for all the love, well wishes, and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine, more tests tomorrow — akil mitchell (@ajmitchell25) January 26, 2017

This isn’t the first time I have seen a player’s eye pop out of its socket during a game.

Former Villanova guard Allen Ray had his eye pop out during a game.