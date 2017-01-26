Police: Alcohol Believed To Be Factor In Crash Injuring 8-Year-Old Girl

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in a crash that injured an 8-year-old girl and her mother in Shelby Township Thursday.
Police and fire departments were called to a serious accident involving a car driving westbound on 24 Mile Road which crossed the center line into oncoming traffic hitting a car head on injuring both drivers and a young passenger.
A 65-year-old woman was taken to Henry Ford Macomb hospital with serious injuries — she was the behind the wheel of a Ford Focus which caused the accident. The driver of the car that was struck and her daughter are expected to recover.
Police are asking any witnesses to this incident to contact them — as they continue their investigation.