Ric Flair Wants To Know What ‘Lit’ Means And The Twitter Reaction Is Priceless

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
If there was a Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers, Ric Flair would be on it. But he should also be on the Mount Rushmore of best tweets after this gem he tweeted out Thursday afternoon.
Need your help Twitter.. What does “it’s lit” mean??
“The Nature Boy” has been lit his entire career. Watch a few of these clips and tell me that’s not “lit.”
Twitter did help him out and the responses were priceless.
Let’s start with Michigan FB Khalid Hill.
Hill’s tweet was great but Twitter helped out Flair and the rest of the Twitter with some of these fine responses.
If Flair really wants to be “lit” then he would be an entrant into this Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Tell me that wouldn’t be “lit.”