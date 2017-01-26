Ric Flair Wants To Know What ‘Lit’ Means And The Twitter Reaction Is Priceless

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If there was a Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers, Ric Flair would be on it. But he should also be on the Mount Rushmore of best tweets after this gem he tweeted out Thursday afternoon.

Need your help Twitter.. What does “it’s lit” mean??

“The Nature Boy” has been lit his entire career. Watch a few of these clips and tell me that’s not “lit.”

Twitter did help him out and the responses were priceless.

Let’s start with Michigan FB Khalid Hill.

@RicFlairNatrBoy it could have so many definitions but basically every time you so WOOOOOOO, I would say "its lit" — Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) January 26, 2017

Hill’s tweet was great but Twitter helped out Flair and the rest of the Twitter with some of these fine responses.

@RicFlairNatrBoy @Elevate_Mike You're the definition of "lit" Nature Boy! It's limousine ridin, jet flyin, kiss stealin WOO!, wheelin dealin pic.twitter.com/sQh0K8hhRj — Robert Wells (@ElevateMao) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy Naitch u have spent your entire career in "It's Lit" mode…the energy and charisma you bring is contagious! #PartyAllNight pic.twitter.com/89lAiNHYHz — Anthony Furia (@AnthonyFuria) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy Means that something is awesome. So, basically, every time you do anything, it's lit. — Seth D (@The_Hockey_Prof) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy You literally invented the concept — David Mansfield (@mann0_) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy basically your catch phrase if you wrestled in 2017 — D.A.D. (@DavidDodrill) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy when you feel inclined to do this, something's lit. pic.twitter.com/HgPf2UJsKd — Jennifer Korail (@JennyTee) January 26, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy think of everything you bragged about in promos..that's LIT..!!.. — Girth, Wind, & Fire (@_SkunkyBeaumont) January 26, 2017

If Flair really wants to be “lit” then he would be an entrant into this Sunday’s Royal Rumble. Tell me that wouldn’t be “lit.”