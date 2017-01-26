Solid Year At Ford Means $9,000 Profit-Sharing Checks For Workers

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Solid earnings at Ford mean some pretty big profit-sharing checks for line workers.

Eligible Ford workers will get checks averaging $9,000 after the company posted profits of $4.6 billion last year.

The figure is down just a tad from 2015’s record profit-sharing checks of $9,300.

“This underscores the substantial progress we are making in expanding our business to be an auto and mobility company,” said Ford CEO Mark Fields.

The industry is expected to have another strong year in 2017, but not quite as strong as previous years as sales plateau at a fairly high level.

Meantime, Fiat Chrysler workers are expected to receive $5,000 profit-sharing checks. General Motors will release their figures February 7.