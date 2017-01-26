Trenton Man Nabbed In Undercover Child Sex Sting

January 26, 2017 9:42 AM

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A 39-year-old Trenton man is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities say he tried to have sex with a child.

Police say Shawn Wayne Miller was arrested the same day he arranged to meet with who he thought was an underage female, but who was actually an undercover officer.

The investigation unfolded on Tuesday when a detective assigned to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Computer Crimes team noticed an advertisement posted on a popular computer website, according to police.

Posing as an underage person, police say the detective answered the advertisement and engaged in a chat with the individual — later identified as Miller. Police say Miller expressed a willingness to meet with who he thought was an underage female for the purposes of sexual activity.

Later that day, police say Miller sent text messages and then drove to a location in Macomb County on the pretense of meeting with the child. Upon arriving at the pre-arranged location, he was arrested.

Miller was video arraigned Wednesday in Clinton Township’s 41B District Court on charges of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Miller remains jailed on a $75,000 cash bond, and is due back in court on February 6.

