Where To Get A Free Bottle Of McDonald’s Big Mac Sauce In Metro Detroit

It’s one of the tastiest giveaways in U.S. history!

On Thursday, Jan. 26, McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac sauce for FREE.

The 11.4 oz bottles will be given away beginning at 1 p.m. in select locations, and you have to say the phrase “There’s a Big Mac for that.”

In metro Detroit, the giveaway is happening at the Royal Oak McDonald’s on Woodward Avenue near 13 Mile Road. It’s not clear how many bottles the restaurant has to give away, so get there early if you really want one.

The giveaway, a first in the U.S., is part of a celebration to introduce the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components: “Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.