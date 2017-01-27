Allegedly Speeding, Drunk Maserati Driver Charged With Murder In Oakland County Crash

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A Bloomfield Hills man who police say was speeding drunk in his Maserati when he crashed into another driver, killing her, has been charged with second degree murder.

Gregory Allen Belkin, 43, was also charged with driving drunk causing death.

It happened Tuesday night while 53-year-old Rhonda Williams of Oakland Township was driving on Square Lake near Franklin in Bloomfield Township. Police said Belkin slammed into the back of her car, pushing it off the road and into a barrier fence.

Investigators determined that both alcohol and speed appeared to be factors in the crash.

Belkin was arraigned Friday in 48th District Court and is being held without bond.

His next hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.

Meantime, authorities are continuing to seek information from anyone who witnessed the crash. Tipsters should contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 248-433-7749.