Baseball, Indians Working On Solution To Debated Wahoo Logo

January 27, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Chief Wahoo, cleveland indians

TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has discussed a possible solution to the club’s divisive Chief Wahoo logo with Indians owner Paul Dolan.

Manfred and Dolan have had multiple meetings on the touchy subject, including one on Friday that included Indians minority owner John Sherman, before the team announced it will host the 2019 All-Stare Game at Progressive Field.

The club has come under increased pressure to permanently remove the red-faced, smiling logo, which has been labeled offensive and racially insensitive.

Dolan said nothing has been resolved and he intends to meet again with Manfred, who would not divulge his preference for an outcome.

“I’m not going to speculate about what I want the end of the process to be,” Manfred said. “I think that Paul has been fantastic about engaging in conversations. I want those conversations to continue, and I think we’ll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball. What exactly that is, I don’t want to speculate right now.”

Manfred would not say if a timetable for a solution has been set.

When the Indians made the World Series last season, the national spotlight increased debate over the logo, and Manfred indicated he wanted the club to make a change.

“I know that that particular logo is offensive to some people, and all of us at Major League Baseball understand why,” Manfred said before Game 2.

The Indians have been slowly phasing out the Wahoo logo in recent years, replacing it with a block “C” logo on some of the team’s caps. However, the logo remains on the sleeves of some jerseys and hats.

While sensitive to the feelings of others, Dolan has stated in the past that Wahoo is part of the team’s history and legacy. There are others who see it as a symbol of civic pride, perhaps ignoring how the caricature of a Native American, can be viewed as demeaning.

Every season, protesters gather outside Progressive Field before the home opener to decry the team’s use of the logo. However, recently there have been an equal number of fans pushing to retain Wahoo, which the club has used in various forms since the 1940s.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia