Die-Hard Kid Rock Fans Camp Out For Tickets To First Show At New Detroit Arena

DETROIT (WWJ) – Tickets are now on sale for what will be the very first show at the soon-to-open Little Caesars Arena: a concert by Michigan-native singer Kid Rock.

Friday morning, a small contingent of die-hard fans were waiting outside for hours to make sure they got prime seats.

WWJ City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas asked one of them why Kid Rock was the right pick for the venue’s opening event.

“Well, it should’ve been either him, or somebody from Detroit,” said James Finley of Tecumseh. “So, I’m glad it is Kid Rock because he represents, you know, the Motor City.”

Finley, who said he’s actually met the 46-year-old performer — born Robert James Ritchie in Romero, Michigan — a couple of times, described him as an “honest, sincere guy.”

Over 50 wristbands were handed out to people waiting outside Joe Louis Arena ahead of the box office opening at 10 a.m. One couple camped out after arriving at 1:30 a.m.

It will be a series of four concerts, Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 15-16, with tickets on sale at $20, $35, $55 and $75, available at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or service-fee free at the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.

To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. For more information, call 313-471-6611.

The 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena, schedule to open in the fall, is part of The District Detroit — a 50-block, mixed-use development just north of downtown.

The arena initially was being built for the NHL’s Red Wings, but officials announced last year that the NBA’s Pistons would leave The Palace of Auburn Hills to also play home games next season in Detroit.