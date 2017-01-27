Enes Kanter Fractures His Forearm From Punching A Chair [VIDEO]

January 27, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Enes Kanter, Oklahoma City Thunder

CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Enes Kanter is out indefinitely after fracturing his right forearm punching a chair Thursday night during the Thunder’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan said X-rays showed the break. Kanter left the game for good with 7:34 left in the second quarter.

Kanter is one of the NBA’s top reserves and is the Thunder’s third-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. He finished third in balloting for the league’s top sixth man last season, and his scoring average is up this season.

