‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: President Trump, Mayor Fouts, Mayor Duggan’s Future

January 27, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Denise Ilitch, Donald Trump, L. Brooks Patterson, Michigan Matters, mike duggan

Donald Trump promised things would change when he became president and that much the “Michigan Matters” panel of L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch and Charlie Beckham all agreed upon would be the case.

From there, the opinions of his first week on the job differed as the panel talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about how Detroit, the auto industry would be impacted under his new administration.

Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises and regent at the University of Michigan, said she was very worried about how women would fare under Trump.

Patterson said Trump wasn’t after changing womens right, he just didn’t think the federal government should pay for abortions.

On other topics, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during taping of the Detroit Economic Club’s “Big Four” luncheon and replayed as a special “Michigan Matters” last week, that he would hold an announcement Feb 4.

Patterson said it was the worst kept secret that it was an announcement of his re-election bid.

He added that Duggan had done a great job as mayor.

Another local leader, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, was also fodder for the round table as the embattled politician is taking heat over audiotapes with a voice purported to be his saying derogatory things about women, African Americans and those with disabilities.

Fouts has said the tapes aren’t him.

Anne Doyle, author of “POWERING UP!” about women leaders, and a global speaker on womens issues, also appeared on the show to talk about the Million Womens March in Washington DC on Saturday which she attended.

And Lena Epstein, Co-Chair of the Trump in Michigan campaign, who attended Trump’s inaugural with her husband, also appeared with Cain to to share highlights of the historic event.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

More from Michigan Matters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia