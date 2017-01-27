‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: President Trump, Mayor Fouts, Mayor Duggan’s Future

Donald Trump promised things would change when he became president and that much the “Michigan Matters” panel of L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch and Charlie Beckham all agreed upon would be the case.

From there, the opinions of his first week on the job differed as the panel talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about how Detroit, the auto industry would be impacted under his new administration.

Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises and regent at the University of Michigan, said she was very worried about how women would fare under Trump.

Patterson said Trump wasn’t after changing womens right, he just didn’t think the federal government should pay for abortions.

On other topics, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during taping of the Detroit Economic Club’s “Big Four” luncheon and replayed as a special “Michigan Matters” last week, that he would hold an announcement Feb 4.

Patterson said it was the worst kept secret that it was an announcement of his re-election bid.

He added that Duggan had done a great job as mayor.

Another local leader, Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, was also fodder for the round table as the embattled politician is taking heat over audiotapes with a voice purported to be his saying derogatory things about women, African Americans and those with disabilities.

Fouts has said the tapes aren’t him.

Anne Doyle, author of “POWERING UP!” about women leaders, and a global speaker on womens issues, also appeared on the show to talk about the Million Womens March in Washington DC on Saturday which she attended.

And Lena Epstein, Co-Chair of the Trump in Michigan campaign, who attended Trump’s inaugural with her husband, also appeared with Cain to to share highlights of the historic event.

