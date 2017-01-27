Mixed Redevelopment Project Coming To Detroit’s New Center Area

January 27, 2017 3:12 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A project in Detroit’s New Center area is bringing more retail stores, apartments and restaurants to Woodward Avenue.

Midtown Detroit on Friday announced the investment of $7.5 million into the two-block redevelopment, that includes the North End Collective and Woodward Grand — a 30,000 sq. ft. three-story historic building.

The Woodward Grand building, located on the southeast corner of Woodward and West Grand Boulevard, will include a total of 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space, 10,000 sq. ft. of office space and 10 apartment units — of which 30 percent are affordable.

(credit: Zahra Huber.WWJ)

(credit: Zahra Huber.WWJ)

David Egner, with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, says they’re adding green infrastructure.

“We’ve made a half-million dollar grant as a demonstration project for green roof, a water cistern that will regenerate water, a high-efficiency HVAC system,” he told WWJ’s Zahra Huber and other reporters.

“And then we’ll be able to measure that; how much water didn’t go into the water system, or into the sewer system, what is the cost savings, and hopefully use that to replicate the model across the city in other redevelopment.”

The Woodward Grand will be the new headquarters for the foundation, on the second floor, and will also include Wilda’s Café, from a founder of Rose’s Fine Food.

The project also involves the redevelopment of 14 storefronts on a two-block stretch of the New Center.

“This was always a district that was struggling and it’s really got the most intact grouping of really wonderful commercial properties in the whole Woodward corridor north of downtown,” said Susan Mosey with Midtown Detroit. “So it’s got a huge potential.”

In addition to this investment, another $36.5 million is in the pipeline for this district which will all be under construction within the next two years.

