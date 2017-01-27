Murder Suspects Rob Detroit Gas Station, Set Building On Fire With Victim’s Body Inside [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police have released surveillance video of two suspects who allegedly shot a gas station clerk to death, robbed the business and then set the building on fire.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at a gas station and auto repair shop along East McNichols near Dequindre, just east of I-75 on the city’s east side.

According to police, two armed black males entered the location and fatally shot the 37-year-old clerk. The suspects then robbed the victim before rifling through the gas station.

After stealing money and items from the location, police say the suspects set the gas station on fire. The victim’s body was later found inside the burned building.

The duo was captured on surveillance video, rummaging through the register and taking items from the business. The pictured suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, knows of their whereabouts or has any information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.