Paintings, Photos From Selfridge Air Base Part Of Exhibit

January 27, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: Selfridge Air National Guard Base

MOUNT CLEMENS (AP) — Paintings, photographs and other items from Selfridge Air National Guard Base are going on display as part of an exhibit in suburban Detroit.

A free public reception is planned for Saturday at Anton Art Center in Mount Clemens. The historical exhibit is part of the art center’s Michigan Annual exhibit and comes as the base in Macomb County’s Harrison Township celebrates its 100th anniversary this year with a series of events.

The Michigan Annual exhibit is scheduled to run through Feb. 24.

The base opened as Selfridge Field on July 1, 1917. The base is located northeast of Detroit and is home to the Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing.

http://www.theartcenter.org

