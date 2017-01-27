Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along Mound Road

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Authorities say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking along Mound Road in Sterling Heights.

The incident happened Friday morning on northbound Mound Road just north of Metro Parkway, in front of the U.S. Farathane Corporation.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by an SUV and declared dead at the scene. It’s not yet clear what the man was doing in the roadway.

Man killed by a driver while trying to walk on NB Mound. Sterling Heights police say NB Mound @ 16 closed for hours pic.twitter.com/Ueecg3hpb7 — Laura Bonnell (@LBonnellWWJ) January 27, 2017

Police say the driver involved, who stopped at the scene, will not face any charges.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Northbound Mound Road was closed between Metro Parkway and 17 Mile Road as police investigated the scene, but has since reopened.

