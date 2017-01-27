Police: Female In White Ford Taurus Drove Up On Sidewalk To Strike Pedestrian [PHOTO]

January 27, 2017 9:30 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help them catch a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Schaefer and Pilgrim, just south of Puritan Avenue.

According to police, the 60-year-old victim had just finished crossing Schaefer when he was struck by a white Ford Taurus that drove up onto the sidewalk. After the accident, the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim suffered critical injuries.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s model, white 4-door Ford Taurus with rust or a patch above the passenger side rear wheel well. An unknown female was seen driving the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2280. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia