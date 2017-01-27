Police: Female In White Ford Taurus Drove Up On Sidewalk To Strike Pedestrian [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping the public can help them catch a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a pedestrian.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Schaefer and Pilgrim, just south of Puritan Avenue.
According to police, the 60-year-old victim had just finished crossing Schaefer when he was struck by a white Ford Taurus that drove up onto the sidewalk. After the accident, the vehicle fled the scene.
The victim suffered critical injuries.
The vehicle is described as an early 2000’s model, white 4-door Ford Taurus with rust or a patch above the passenger side rear wheel well. An unknown female was seen driving the vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2280. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.