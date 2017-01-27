Reservations Filling Up Fast At Michigan State Campgrounds Offering Refuge From July 4 Racket

January 27, 2017 5:48 AM

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Tired of all the rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air around the Fourth of July? You’re not alone.

Eleven of Michigan’s state parks and recreation areas are offering fireworks-free camping from July 1-4. Participating campgrounds are located a good distance away from traditional community fireworks displays.

DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson says the quiet alternatives were designed especially with veterans and pet owners in mind.

Fireworks and other loud, unexpected noises can trigger intense discomfort for former military personnel dealing with post-traumatic stress. They can cause misery for sensitive animals as well.

The following parks will host Fireworks-Free Fourth of July, July 1-4:

  • Bewabic State Park (Iron County)
  • Hayes State Park (Lenawee County)
  • Lake Hudson Recreation Area (Lenawee County)
  • Tippy Dam Recreation Area (Manistee County)
  • Cheboygan State Park (Cheboygan County)
  • Craig Lake State Park (Baraga County)
  • Leelanau State Park (Leelanau County)
  • Sleepy Hollow State Park (Clinton County)
  • Rifle River Recreation Area (Ogemaw County)
  • Brighton Recreation Area-Bishop Lake Campground (Livingston County)
  • Wells State Park (Menominee County)

Camping reservations for the no-fireworks period can be made up to six months in advance by calling 1-800-447-2757 or visiting midnrreservations.com.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

