Self-Defense Class Fundraiser For Missing Farmington Hills Woman Saturday

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Teaching women how to fight back. That’s the focus of a fundraiser to help find Danielle Stislicki, a Farmington Hills woman who has been missing since December 2.

Stislicki left her job at Metlife in Southfield on Dec. 2, 2016 and has not been seen or heard from since. At a news conference, family members said they fear she was abducted and is somewhere being held against her will.

Second Nature Self Defense of Plymouth will be teaching the class that is part one of a two-part lesson on women’s self-defense. All proceeds will go toward helping find Stislicki. A minimum $20 donation is required for the class.

The fundraiser is Jan. 28 at The Inn at St. John’s at 44045 5 Mile Road in Plymouth from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Call 734-775-6257 to register.

Part two of the self-defense series will be held on Feb. 11.

The reward for tips leading to the whereabouts is up to $120,000.

Stislicki is described as 5’5″ tall and 123 pounds, with brown, wavy, medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a sky blue Eddie Bauer 3-in-1 jacket and burgundy boots. She has no known mental health issues.

Anyone with information should call Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Get more information on the continuing search and how to donate on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page at this link.