Substation Fire Causes Thousands Of Detroit Residents To Lose Power

DETROIT (WWJ) — Thousands of residents in Detroit are without power on Friday night after a fire at a substation.

Approximately 7,000 DTE Energy customers on the city’s east side lost power sometime Friday evening after a fire broke out at the substation at the corner of Conner St. and Warren Ave.

Stephen Tait, spokesperson for DTE, said his crews are working closely with the Detroit Fire Department to determine what happened.

“We don’t yet have a reason for the fire, but we are getting in there as soon as we can to do a full assessment of the situation,” Tait said live on WWJ Newsradio 950. “We’ll determine how quickly we can restore them once we get in there and are better able to assess the situation.”

Tait said that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

