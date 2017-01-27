CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

UAB Wins Brawl-Filled Battle With Louisiana Tech, 79-70 [VIDEO]

January 27, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Louisiana Tech, UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dirk Williams scored 17 points and Alabama-Birmingham beat Louisiana Tech, 79-70 in a Conference USA game marred by a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in the Bulldogs finishing the game with just four players Thursday night.

Chris Cokley scored from the low post and was fouled by Omar Sherman with 6:03 left in the game to put UAB up by 13 points, 63-50. And then the fight broke out.

UAB’s Hakeem Baxter appeared to throw a shoulder into the back of Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins while players were sorting out the foul call and the confrontation escalated. Boykins was immediately ejected for throwing a punch with a closed fist and both were assessed flagrant technical fouls and ejected for fighting. UAB’s William Lee was assessed a Class A technical foul, but was not ejected.

Players from both benches spilled onto the floor and the entire Louisiana Tech bench was ejected for leaving the bench during a fight. Four of the six players on the UAB bench also were ejected. The head coaches remained, but assistant coaches and support staff on both sides were ejected.

With all of its reserves and Boykins ejected, Louisiana Tech played the final six minutes with four players: Erik McCree, Jalen Harris, DaQuan Bracey and Sherman. Despite being a player short, Louisiana Tech outscored UAB 20-16 over the final six minutes.

The win pulls UAB into a three-way tie for second place in Conference USA with Louisiana Tech and Marshall, all two games behind conference-leading Middle Tennessee.

Cokley finished with 15 points for UAB (13-8, 6-2). William Lee finished with 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Deion Lavender added 10 points.

Erik McCree finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (14-7, 6-2). Harris finished with 13 points and Sherman 12. Boykins scored 10 points before he was ejected.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia