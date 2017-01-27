Weekend Box Office – Queen + Adam Lambert

January 27, 2017 12:56 PM

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office opens on February 2nd with your chance to win tickets to see Queen with Adam Lambert at the Palace on July 20th.

Back by popular demand, Queen + Adam Lambert will rock North America this summer with a highly-anticipated 25-city arena tour, including The Palace on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.”  The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5 in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.  The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: February 2, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Queen with Adam Lambert at the Palace on July 20, 2017.
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia