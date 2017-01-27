Weekend Box Office – Queen + Adam Lambert

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office opens on February 2nd with your chance to win tickets to see Queen with Adam Lambert at the Palace on July 20th.

Back by popular demand, Queen + Adam Lambert will rock North America this summer with a highly-anticipated 25-city arena tour, including The Palace on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.

After wildly successful and sold out tours throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin and North America, Brian May, Roger Taylor + Adam Lambert will debut a brand new show specially designed and created for this outing, bringing fans all their favorite Queen hits, like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are The Champions.” The high-energy concert will bring their history alive in all its passion and glory, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping on August 5 in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. The tour is presented by Live Nation.

Click here for more information about the concert.

Contest date: February 2, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Queen with Adam Lambert at the Palace on July 20, 2017.

Winner must be at least 18 years old

Click here for official contest rules