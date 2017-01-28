CBS62[1]
Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene, The Nation’s Leading Scorer, Puts Up 40 Points — Again

January 28, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Central Michigan basketball

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Keene scored 11 of his 41 points in overtime for his fourth 40-point game this season and Central Michigan beat Kent State 105-98 on Saturday to snap a 10-game road losing streak in the series.

Keene hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Central Michigan an 88-83 lead in the first minute of the extra session and he added a similar shot from the wing to make it 91-84. Josh Kozinski got a friendly bounce on a 3 for a 10-point lead with 3:02 left and Keene added his third straight 3 on CMU’s next possession.

Kent State pulled to 101-98 with 20 seconds to go but Braylon Rayson sealed it at the line.

Rayson hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Central Michigan (14-7, 4-4 Mid-American), which made 14 of 36 from distance. Josh Kozinski finished with five 3s for 18 points.

Central Michigan hadn’t won at Kent State since the 1996-97 season.

Jimmy Hall had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Kent State (11-10, 3-5). Deon Edwin added 23 points and nine boards, and Mitch Peterson scored 19.

Central Michigan’s David DiLeo went 1 of 2 at the line with 11.1 seconds left in regulation for an 83-81 lead. Jalen Avery airballed a layup attempt but Hall tipped the ball to himself and his putback tied it with 2.1 to go. Rayson’s heave from midcourt didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

 

