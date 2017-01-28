Pets Saved From Blazing Kennel In Lake Orion; Two Cats Still Missing

LAKE ORION (WWJ) — An investigation is underway in downtown Lake Orion after the Pet Centre on E. Flint St. went up in flames Saturday morning.

Police Chief Jerry Narsh says officers were able to save both the kenneled dogs and people living in apartment units above the shop.

Two office cats belonging to the Lake Orion Pet Centre owner remain unaccounted for.

“These can always be worse and especially in a historic downtown area,” Narsh said. “In 2004, we had a very difficult fire downtown and we lost several businesses, so we’re very sensitive when we get fires in our downtown historic businesses.”

Narsh said they have not ruled out arson as a cause for this fire.

