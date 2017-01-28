Police: Woman Says Man Struck Her In The Head While Walking Down Ann Arbor Street

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating after a young woman says she was hit in the head while walking on S. State Street in broad daylight on Thursday.

The suspect — described as between 20 and 30 years old with dark hair and a well-trimmed beard — didn’t say anything during the incident and kept walking after striking the University of Michigan employee in the head.

He was last seen wearing a hooded red coat.

Police say the woman was hit so hard, she suffered from an injury to the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

