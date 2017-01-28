Roseville Woman In Custody After Man Found Murdered With ‘Edged Weapon’

January 28, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: murder

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — A Roseville woman is in custody after a man was found dead inside of a home early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the residence on Birmingham St. — near 12 Mile Rd. and Utica Rd. — around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Investigators say the Eastpointe man was killed by an “edged weapon.”

It’s believed the 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were in a relationship. There are no other victims or suspects known at this time.

A court date has not yet been set and an investigation is ongoing.



