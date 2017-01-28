U-M President: We Welcome Students Without Regard To Their Immigration Status

January 28, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mark Schlissel, University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) — Certain students at the University of Michigan have been reassured by the school’s president that the university supports them in wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

In a message Saturday morning, U-M President Mark Schlissel released a statement addressing international and undocumented students, saying the university would not share immigration status unless required to do so by law.

“We are currently focused on potential changes to immigration laws, policies and practices that could affect the status and safety of U-M students and personnel, particularly international students and those who may be undocumented. This includes several programs and policies that affect international students and faculty. Additionally, we are working to understand the implications on our community of the “extreme vetting” executive order blocking immigration from certain countries.”

The statement went on the read that the university “welcomes and supports students without regard to their immigration status” and that campus police will not partner with federal, state or other local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration law except when required to do so by law.

Trump signed an executive order Friday setting “new vetting measures” to keep “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

The order indefinitely stopped Syrian refugee and immigrant entry into the U.S., suspended all refugee entry for four months and suspended refugee admissions for three months from countries with terror concerns, naming majority-Muslim nations including Iraq, Syria and Iran. The new president and his supporters say his measures are needed to strengthen national security.

 

