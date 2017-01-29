Mystery Surrounds Child Found Alone, Screaming On Porch Of Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are continuing to search for the mother of a 6-year-old girl who was found screaming on the front porch of her home.

Police said the child is believed to have been outside all alone for a few hours.

Later, an 8-month-old child was found alone inside the home.

A neighbor said the woman left for work at 7 a.m. Saturday and never returned home to the 1600 block of Tyler Street in Detroit.

The girl had a cellphone, but the battery had died. The neighbor called police because the child was on the porch screaming.

Police said there was no heat in the house and the 8-month-old baby was cold. The 6-year-old girl thought the baby was injured, and a neighbor brought the children into her home.

The children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.