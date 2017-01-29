CBS62[1]
Runaway Teen Believed To Be With 22-Year-Old Carleton Man

January 29, 2017 3:36 PM
Filed Under: runaway, Sarah Green

MONROE (WWJ) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away with a 22-year-old man.

Sarah Green

Sarah Green

Brandon Shusteric

Brandon Shusteric

Sarah Green was last seen on Jan. 24 in the Flat Rock Mobile Home Community.

Green is 5 foot, 7 inches and weighs 190 pounds. She’s believed to be with 22-year-old Brandon Shusteric of Carleton who is 6 foot, 1 inch, and weighs 230 pounds.

The pair are believed to be driving in a white in color 1999 Dodge Ram truck, with a black truck cap covering the truck bed. License Plate DPE9871.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah Green should call 911 or Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070. For all other information, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

