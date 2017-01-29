Spartans Look To Stop Big Ten Slide Against Wolverines

CBS Sports/Kyle Boone @kylebooneCBS
Michigan State’s hopes to make its 20th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance has gone from possible to improbable in a span of 10 days. The Spartans, who have dropped three straight, including four of their last five, are in dire need of a win to reverse their fortunes and make a run toward the tourney.
That’s easier said than done. Winning at home under Tom Izzo has been a staple of the program’s success, yet the team has lost two games at the Breslin Center that it would love to have another whack at.
Another chance comes on Sunday, as the Spartans welcome in rival Michigan. Here’s how you can catch the game on TV or streaming online, along with a scouting report, some key matchups to watch and an pick against the spread.