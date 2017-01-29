Spartans Look To Stop Big Ten Slide Against Wolverines

January 29, 2017 1:05 PM

CBS Sports/Kyle Boone @kylebooneCBS

Michigan State’s hopes to make its 20th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance has gone from possible to improbable in a span of 10 days. The Spartans, who have dropped three straight, including four of their last five, are in dire need of a win to reverse their fortunes and make a run toward the tourney.

That’s easier said than done. Winning at home under Tom Izzo has been a staple of the program’s success, yet the team has lost two games at the Breslin Center that it would love to have another whack at.

Another chance comes on Sunday, as the Spartans welcome in rival Michigan. Here’s how you can catch the game on TV or streaming online, along with a scouting report, some key matchups to watch and an pick against the spread.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia