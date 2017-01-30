Flint City Hall Closed For Day Due To Water Main Break

FLINT (AP) – Flint says its City Hall is closed for the day due to damage caused by a water main break.

The city says in a statement that Mayor Karen Weaver decided to close City Hall on Monday to help protect the health and safety of city employees who work in the building as well as those working to clean up and make repairs.

The statement says City Hall is expected reopen on Tuesday.

The water main break comes as the city continues to deal with its crisis with lead-tainted water.

