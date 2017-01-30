Jeep Rolls Over, Ambulance Involved In 5-Vehicle Crash On M-14

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – State police say a five-vehicle crash near Ann Arbor ended with only minor injuries.

It happened Monday morning along M-14 between Dixboro and Ford Road area, just east of US-23.

The initial collision involved two vehicles, police said, including a Jeep that had rolled over into the median. Police said a Huron Valley ambulance and two other vehicles eventually also wound up as part of the crash scene.

It’s unclear at this time how many people were hurt, but authorities said no one was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The left lane along both directions of M-14 had to be closed temporarily for the investigation and cleanup.

