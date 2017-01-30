Local Stores Get Ready As Americans Spend $75 Each On Super Bowl, Drink 5 Million Beers

January 30, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is less than a week away and the National Retail Federation says, behind Thanksgiving, it’s the second largest day of food consumption in the U.S.

Because of that, local Meijer stores in metro Detroit anticipate big sales.

“Five million beers, which equates to 504 beers per minute during the game, which is pretty huge,” said Christina Fecher with Meijer. “We also expect to sell 875,000 avocados.”

She added that amount of avocados can produce more than 400,000 pounds of guacamole.

But according to a CBS News recap of Super Bowl 2016, chips and dip aren’t the only things Americans are consuming on game day.

According to a study by thehill.com when the Patriots take on the Falcons Feb. 5, Americans will spend more than $14 billion, or about $75 per person, at Super Bowl parties.

Where is all that money going? Snacks, lots and lots of snacks.

 

According to CBS News, this is how that money is spent:

Chicken wings: According to the National Broiler Council, 1.3 billion wings were consumed leading up to and during Super Bowl 50.

Pizza: Americans spent $330 million on pizzas during Super Bowl weekend 2016, according to RetailMeNot. Americans also spent more than $109 million on frozen pizza last year during last year’s Super Bowl week, according to IRI.

Salty snacks/guacamole/salsa: Spending on salty snacks topped $537 million last year. More than 139 million pounds of avocados were consumed during this year’s game, an increase from more than 123 million the year before.

Beer/liquor: More than $583 million was spent on beer, and another $109 million on liquor, per CBS News. How much liquor is enough? It depends on whether you’re a Detroit Lions fan, waiting for your team’s prospects to turn around.

