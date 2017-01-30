Man Shoots, Kills Alleged Roseville Intruder

A man has died after being shot outside of a home in Roseville allegedly while trying to break into a home in a neighborhood near I-94 and 11 Mile Road.
Investigators say a homeowner heard a commotion in his detached garage late Sunday night.
He went outside to check it out — and was confronted by a man who said he had a gun.
That’s when the homeowner allegedly fired his own weapon — hitting and killing the suspect.
The homeowner did give police a statement, but details of the incident are still scarce.