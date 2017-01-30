Sotomayor Says University Of Michigan Needs More Blacks

January 30, 2017 2:25 PM

ED WHITE, Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has challenged the University of Michigan to get more black students as she received an honorary degree from the school.

Asked Monday about what public universities will look like in the decades ahead, Sotomayor said they’re going to “look a lot like” the University of Michigan but more diverse — a remark that drew applause. She says the number of black students at the Ann Arbor school is a “real problem.”

Sotomayor says the U.S. can’t “reach equality in a larger society” without equality in education. She made her comments during a forum with German Justice Susanne Baer.

The percentage of black undergraduate students at the University of Michigan has been pretty steady at less than 5 percent since 2012.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

