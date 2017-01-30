Surveillance Footage Catches Man Breaking Into Detroit Vegan Restaurant [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man who broke into a vegan restaurant on the city’s east side earlier this month.
Police say the man broke into Detroit Vegan Soul near Agnes St. and Van Dyke St. on January 18. He forced his way through a front door and then another secondary door before taking a black metal file safe and a small silver tablet.
After taking the items, the suspect fled the store on foot. No injuries were reported.
Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 40s, 6-foot-2 and 220 to 240 pounds. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a dark gray skull hat, a black leather coat, a gray hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, knows of his whereabouts or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detective Tony Clack at 313-596-5740 of Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.