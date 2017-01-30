Tips Sought In Theft Of Trailer, Tools In Waterford Township [VIDEO]

WATERFORD TWP. (WWJ) – Waterford Township police are looking for tips in the theft a few weeks ago of a trailer and some valuable tools.

It happened shortly after midnight New Years Day in the 4500 block Walton Boulevard near Telegraph Road.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a pickup pulling into the parking lot, with a man then hooking the trailer up to his vehicle and driving off.

The trailer was loaded with thousands of dollars worth of construction tools, according to police. It was found abandoned nearby days later — minus the tools.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a mid-to-late 2000s white extended cab pickup truck in good condition.

Anyone who recognizes the truck involved, might know the suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Waterford Police Det. Al Knapp at 248-618-6077; or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.