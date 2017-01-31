13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Detroit After Argument With Mother

January 31, 2017 10:47 AM
DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking the public for help locating a 13-year-old girl who left home after arguing with her mother and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Amor Sykes was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at her home in the 600 block of Delaware, near Woodward Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

Sykes is described as a black female, 5’2″ tall and 115 pounds.

Anyone who sees Sykes or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5340 or 313-596-1616.

