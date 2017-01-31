5 Useful Events For Small Business Owners In Michigan



Owning a small business can be difficult, especially with so many different aspects to manage. Fortunately, there are plenty of resources to help small business owners, including plenty of events in Michigan. Here are some useful events coming up in 2017 for small business owners, from webinars about social media to events connecting you to other small business owners.





#SocialMedia For Your Small Business

Feb 2, 2017 at 3 p.m.

Social media has become a huge part of the everyday lives of almost everyone, making it a useful tool in which to reach potential and existing customers. The Michigan Small Business Development Center features a number of events for small business owners all over the state, including ones focused on starting a business, writing business plans, financial management, building business websites and more. Among their events for February is a webinar, #SocialMedia For Your Small Business, dedicated to helping small business owners learn about the benefits of using social media to promote their business. If you’re unable to attend the Feb. 2 webinar, similar events will be held later in the month.



SBAM Engage

Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.

The Small Business Association of Michigan is helping small business owners connect with one another via SBAM Engage, held Feb. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Detroit. You can register online now. Other upcoming SBAM events include the Small Biz PAC Fundraiser on Feb. 21 and a Communications Makeover webinar Feb. 23.



Small Business Development Center Seminars

March 1 through 29

The Schoolcraft College Small Business Development Center offers a number of Small Business Development Center Seminars throughout the year specifically for entrepreneurs, including an Entrepreneur Series “designed to provide entrepreneurs the education and tools to launch a successful small business.” The series includes five courses: Starting a Business, Writing a Business Plan, Marketing Your Business, Financial Management and Business Legal Issues. The class will be offered next on Wednesdays starting March 1 through 29. The cost is $200.



Entrepreneur You

March 3, 10, and 15 at 8 a.m.

Entrepreneur You is a day-long conference “designed to educate women with a passion for owning their own business about the challenges and opportunities inherent to the endeavor — from planning through launch to growth.” It will cover such topics as marketing, finance, legal and regulatory issues, business model, staffing, sales and more. Entrepreneur You will hold three conferences in three different cities, giving women all over Michigan the opportunity to attend: March 3 in Grand Rapids at Davenport University; March 10 in Lansing at the LCC West Campus; and March 15 in Detroit at Walsh College, all from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50, which includes the conference, a continental breakfast and lunch.



What Every Small Business Needs to Know About Accounting

May 3 at 6 p.m.

The Lansing Community College will hold an event dedicated to accounting for small businesses at Charlotte City Hall on May 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. What Every Small Business Needs to Know About Accounting is an introductory seminar that will cover the basics of financial management, including explanations of accounting language such as debits, credits, balance sheets and more. The event is free, although registration is required to attend.

This article was written by Janelle Sheetz for CBS Small Business Pulse.



