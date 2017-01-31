CBS62[1]
Armed Suspect Robs Detroit Store, Flees On Bicycle [VIDEO]

January 31, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: armed robbery

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in an armed robbery.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, a lone armed suspect entered a business on the 1700 block of E. State Fair near Dequindre St. on the city’s northeast side. The suspect approached a cashier and demanded money while showing a gun.

The cashier complied and the suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. The cashier was not injured.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage fleeing the scene on a bicycle. Police describe the suspect as a black male in his 20s, 5-foot-4 and 190 pounds. He was seen wearing a green jacket, a dark-colored hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140.

