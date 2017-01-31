CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Ben Affleck Is Not Directing Batman, But Will Produce, Star

January 31, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: batman, Ben Affleck

LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Affleck is no longer directing the Batman standalone movie for Warner Bros.

In a statement Monday, Affleck said it “has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require” and that he and the studio are looking for a new director.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in the statement. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give.”

Affleck made his debut as the superhero for the studio last summer in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and he had been attached to write and direct the Batman standalone movie for about a year. He attended Comic-Con this summer with his fellow DC Universe directors, like “Wonder Woman’s” Patty Jenkins, “Justice League’s” Zack Snyder, and Rick Famuyiwa, who this past fall also stepped away from directing “The Flash.”

The studio in a statement said that it “fully supports” his decision and “remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

Warner Bros. and Affleck have had a longstanding relationship. This past fall alone, Affleck made a cameo as Batman/Bruce Wayne in “Suicide Squad,” starred in “The Accountant,” and wrote, directed and starred in the period drama “Live by Night.”

Speaking to The Associated Press in December , Affleck said he was taking his time with the script for Batman, which he called an “exhilarating” challenge, “like jumping out of an airplane.”

Warner Bros. has had a rocky start kicking off its expanded universe of DC Comics films. Both “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad” were savaged by critics, but they still managed to be decently profitable.

Affleck will appear next as Batman in “Justice League,” which comes out on Nov. 17. The Batman standalone doesn’t yet have an official title or release date, but it was tentatively pegged for 2018.

“I am still in this, and we are making it,” Affleck’s statement continued. “I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia